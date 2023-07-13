Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $9.93. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 675,979 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.95%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

