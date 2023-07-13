Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $9.93. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 675,979 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orchid Island Capital
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.