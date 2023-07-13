Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 286.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.9%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 905,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,712. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 361,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 320,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

