Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 3.7% Higher

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 29,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.
