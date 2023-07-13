OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,436 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.92.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

