ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Williams Trading cut ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

ON stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 2,054,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.21.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

