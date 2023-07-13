Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.18

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 436446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.