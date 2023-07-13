Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 31,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 130,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
