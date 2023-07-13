Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 31,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 130,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

