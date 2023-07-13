Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 4.5%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.53. Approximately 292,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 317,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$180.90 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7777778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

