Oak Thistle LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.00. 26,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,446. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

