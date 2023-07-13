Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,679. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.