Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $781,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trex by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. 131,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $71.46.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.81.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

