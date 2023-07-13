Oak Thistle LLC Invests $732,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $328,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 384,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,004. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

