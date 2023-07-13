Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.15 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. ITT accounts for 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ITT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

ITT Price Performance

ITT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.59. 54,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

