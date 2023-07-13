Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 13,226 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,827. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $74.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

