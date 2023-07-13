Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 17,753 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $64,462,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.63. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,342 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

