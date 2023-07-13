Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.69

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and traded as high as $30.16. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 10,708 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $43,070 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 163.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth $184,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

