NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.