NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJR opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

