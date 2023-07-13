Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.10. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,657 shares changing hands.
Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.76.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nortech Systems
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.