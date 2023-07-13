Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.79

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.10. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,657 shares changing hands.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.