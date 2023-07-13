Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,564 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.60. 900,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $228.96.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

