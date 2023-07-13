Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.10. 1,322,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,363,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 65.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,134,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after buying an additional 2,581,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 2,117,537 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 45.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,768,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 2,117,537 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 33.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,233,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 1,578,591 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 3,329,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,521,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

