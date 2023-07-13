Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $495.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $451.42 and last traded at $451.09, with a volume of 4721243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.05.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.72.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

