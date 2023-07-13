NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $80.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,693,721 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

