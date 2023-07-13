Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.20. Natuzzi shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 2,801 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
