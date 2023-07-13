Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.20. Natuzzi shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 2,801 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

