MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.02

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.02 and last traded at $140.78, with a volume of 107480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 95,161 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.