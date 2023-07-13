MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 1,099,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,756,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $236.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 60.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

