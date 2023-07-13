Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.25.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
