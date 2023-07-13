Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

