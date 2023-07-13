Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $66,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $561.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.11 and a 200-day moving average of $466.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $562.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.