Monero (XMR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $163.16 or 0.00537673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $61.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,345.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00316807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.04 or 0.00932738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00061736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00129806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,304,303 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

