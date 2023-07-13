Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 96,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 151,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

MOND has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at $34,095,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondee by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mondee by 3,415.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mondee in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Mondee by 6.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 278,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

