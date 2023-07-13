Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,671 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 5.73% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $80,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $376,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

MCRI traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,834. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

