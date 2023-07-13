Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.29

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 33171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Mitie Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.