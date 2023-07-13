MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.70-2.00 EPS.
MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 1,508,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.
MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $68,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
MillerKnoll Company Profile
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
