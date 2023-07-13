MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $41.00 on Tuesday, hitting $454.49. 1,539,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $456.05.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

