MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.00. Approximately 164,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 131,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

