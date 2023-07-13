Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,521,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,257,730.14.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,441. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

