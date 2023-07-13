Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 61,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 253,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mercury General Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 18.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mercury General by 78.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 10.1% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 656,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading

