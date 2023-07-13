McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

MCD stock opened at $295.61 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.