Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 70412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maximus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.