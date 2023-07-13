Matisse Capital Sells 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $108.04. 2,601,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,913,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

