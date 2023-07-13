Matisse Capital Purchases 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,324,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,747,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

