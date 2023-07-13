Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,250,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

