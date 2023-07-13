Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

PAYX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,565 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

