Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

BAC stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

