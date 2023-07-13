Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.00 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

