Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
