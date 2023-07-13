Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

