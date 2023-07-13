Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Trading Down 25.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53.
About Mammoth Resources
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
