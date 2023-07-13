Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 39000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

About Mammoth Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.