Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $109,867.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,373.95 or 1.00003344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000062 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,966.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.