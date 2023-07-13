Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 7,444 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,374.00 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.