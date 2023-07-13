Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 57,567 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,567 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 156.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

RADI stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 69.98%. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

